Surrounded by a sea of green, colorful flowers emerge in the forest | Bartell's Backroads

TIMBER COVE, Calif. — Just above the misty coastline in Sonoma County is a pocket of brightly colored flowers hiding in the forest. This naturally occurring floral display is Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve.

From May to June, coastal rhododendrons emerge from their buds and bloom in an explosion of pink flowers looking to soak up any glimpse of sunshine peeking through the overcast skies.

The reserve has a little over two miles of trails winding through redwoods, Douglas Fir and tanoaks, but if you just want to experience the flowers, take the Rhododendron Loop, which is just over a tenth of a mile.

The plethora of rhododendrons is a direct result of space made by fires in the forest. This forest is very dense, but when a forest fire burns trees and brush in the area, it allows rhododendrons to grow and take advantage of the sunlight.

The beautiful plot of land is there thanks to Edward P. Kruse. He donated the land to California as a living memorial. The Kruse family founded the First German Bank in San Francisco and then bought the 317-acre plot of land as an investment. Established in 1880, the Kruse family logged the land and raised sheep.

The land was donated to State Parks in 1933 and since then several rejuvenation projects have helped heal the forest and make it easier for visitors to explore. The reserve is a great way to experience a healthy forest with a unique flower patch and the best part is the reserve is free and there’s rarely a crowd.

