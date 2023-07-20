Get lost in a sea of coastal flowers | Bartell's Backroads

Don't miss the Azalea bloom on the Humboldt County coast.

TRINIDAD, Calif. — As the sea mist rises over Humboldt Lagoons State Park, brightly colored flowers eagerly wait to soak up the moisture in the air along the Stagecoach Hill Azalea Nature Trail. The biodiversity of Humboldt Lagoons State Park is very much like rainforest.

All the way up the steep coastal hillside, Sitka spruce trees dominate the landscape, blocking out much of the sun. If you take the short half-mile loop on the Stagecoach Hill Azalea Nature Trail, there’s a break in the trees where a field of flowers takes over.

“You can come and this whole hillside will be covered with all the flowers that are blooming,” said District State Parks Superintendent Victor Bjelajac.

Azaleas are kind of picky about where they grow, but the flowers seem to like the hillsides of the park.

“They need a moist environment, but they also need sunlight. Further inland you don’t see as many but here along the coast you do,” said Bjelajac.

Spring and early summer are the best times to see the flowers growing. Unfortunately, everything else on the trail is growing as well, so you might have to do a little bushwhacking. If you get tired, you can always take a break and smell the flowers.

Azaleas are a part of the Rhododendron family. They look similar but Azalea flowers are usually smaller and pointier. Humboldt Lagoons Azalea plants can get upwards of 10-feet tall. It's easy to see why the hikers like this spot. There’s a great view of the ocean and the lagoons, and the lighting is perfect for flower pictures.

Though it may be tempting to pick a bouquet for yourself or that special someone, remember this is a state park and that’s not allowed.

“We like to have the vegetation and other features of the park stay in the park so the other 40 million Californians can enjoy it,” said Bjelajac.

The Stagecoach Hill Azalea Nature Trail is open daily sunrise to sunset.