Natural beauty caused by massive explosions | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Shade trees and great views are what you can expect on this scenic hike. Located just five miles outside of Mammoth Lakes is the Inyo Craters trailhead, which is short but a little challenging for flatlanders. The trail stands at over 8,000 feet, so if you are not used to elevation it’s going to be a tough one.

The .75 mile hike is a bit steep, but the view is worth the walk. At the top are three craters -- two you can see easily, and one requiring a few more miles of hiking to reach.

The Inyo Craters are volcanic craters, but unlike most volcanic craters, it wasn’t lava that blew out of the holes. It was underground water. Forest Service Interpreter Keith Dawley says the explosion happened about 600 years ago and local Native American tribes probably witnessed it.

“When the magma hit the water, the water instantly turned to steam and caused an explosion,” said Dawley.

The deepest crater drops down about 200 feet. Each crater looks different, but geologists say they were all formed at about the same time, probably within a couple of hours of each other.

Surrounding the lake are massive Jeffrey Pine trees, a species of pine primarily in California.

"It’s the world’s largest Jeffrey Pine forest,” said Dawley.

Here's how to find the Inyo Crater trailhead: Head north from the town of Mammoth Lakes and take HWY 203/Minaret Road west towards Mammoth Ski Mountain. Make a right onto the Mammoth Scenic Loop and the Inyo Craters are a few miles on the left. If you continue on the Scenic Loop for six miles, you will connect with Hwy 395.

