Take a dip in the cool waters of Lake Siskiyou | Bartell's Backroads

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Looking for a lake with cool water and a spectacular view? Head to Lake Siskiyou in Northern California.

Located just off Interstate 5 below Mount Shasta is the clear water of Lake Siskiyou, which is a perfect spot for swimming, boating, and fishing. During the summer the water hovers around a comfortable 70 degrees, which is perfect when you are slipping and sliding on the lake’s inflatable water park.

If you are looking for that classic campground feeling pitch a tent at Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort. Sleep under the pine trees and lounge out on the beach. Kids won’t get bored here. There is even an arcade.

Want to stretch your legs? Try the seven-mile lake loop. The shady tree-covered path takes you along the more secluded portions of the lake. If you can get up early, the morning view from the Wagon Creek pedestrian bridge is spectacular.

Just below the golf course is a lesser-known hiking trail. Locals call the trail “Vehicle Graveyard” for obvious reasons.

Apparently, this was a dumping ground for all sorts of things, long ago. Cars, trucks and appliances dating back to the 1930s are slowly rusting away. It’s great for pictures but it’s also a reminder of a less environmentally-conscious time.

Whether you are swimming or exploring the forest, Lake Siskiyou is a great place to cool off in the summer.

