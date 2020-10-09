The Moto Talbott Motorcycle is a museum of rich, motorcycle history

The biggest collection of show quality motorcycles on the West Coast.

CARMEL VALLEY MANOR, Calif. — Among the rolling hills and grapevines of the Monterey County, you’ll find a windy road that leads you to an extraordinary collection like no other.

Located right off Carmel Valley Road in the heart of Carmel Valley, you’ll find The Moto Talbott Motorcycle museum and Bobby Weindrof’s curation of show quality motor bikes.

“It’s probably the largest collection of motorcycles on the West Coast,” Weindorf said.

When Weindrof says largest collection, he means it. More than 180 different motorcycles from all over the world are housed at the museum.

The museum is named after founder Robb Talbott, a former artist and winery owner. Weindorf is the curator and it’s his job to locate and repair the ever-growing collection of motorcycles.

The museum doesn’t conform to any one genre of motorcycle. You'll find bikes from 16 countries, most of which span decades. There are pristine examples of iconic bikes, un-restored barn finds, and even the occasional chopper or minibike. The one thing all these bikes do have in common, they all have a backstory. The previous owner’s history is documented and becomes part of the museum experience.

“It’s all about the story. Even if it’s a plain bike, there is some story why we have it,” Weindorf said.

RELATED:

Watch more: