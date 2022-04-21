The ups and downs of daily life at the National Yo-Yo Museum | Bartell's Backroads

At the National Yo-Yo Museum in Chico, one man keeps his love of the familiar toy on display. Stop by and he may even teach you a trick or two.

CHICO, Calif. — Your parents probably had one, you probably had one, heck your kids might even have one. They are a fad that seems to come and go with time, but do you know the real comeback of the yo-yo?

Walk inside the Bird in Hand gift shop on Broadway Street in Chico and you’ll probably find Bob Malowney in the back next to a colossal yo-yo, which he claims actually works.

“Guinness world record said it was the biggest 'til someone made one out of Styrofoam in 2012, but we don’t count that one,” says Malowney.

Big ones, small ones, plastic and metal ones. The National Yo-Yo Museum has it all, including the odd ones. Paintings of the yo-yo date back to 500 BC in ancient Greece, but the yo-yo as we know it was made popular by a Filipino law school dropout named Pedro Flores.

“Pedro started out in Santa Barbara, but he had three companies in Los Angeles pumping out yo-yos,” says Malowney.

In 1928, a man by the name of Donald F. Duncan discovered Pedro’s toy and eventually purchased the rights to its trademark. By 1965 Duncan was the leading yo-yo producer in the world.

Fast-forward to 1990, Bob was holding a yo-yo contest when a department store liaison asked him to tour the nation showing off an exhibit of historic yo-yos. After three years on the road, Malowney settled down in Chico and started the National Yo-Yo Contest, and eventually the museum.

The museum also holds the Yo-Yo Hall of Fame where you can see all the winners of the National Yo-Yo Contest, and if you are looking to compete, Malowney gives free lessons every month and he will even loan you a yo-yo.

The National Yo-Yo Museum is free and opens every day. If you can visit on June 6 for National Yoyo Day.