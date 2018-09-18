If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

It take fire crews on the ground and in the air to fight forest fires. But in really remote areas, railroad workers help put out the flames.

That's been the case during the Delta Fire in Shasta County. Union Pacific Railroad deployed their "Fire Train." It's a rarely-seen locomotive because it generally works in remote areas with little or no road access.

Dan Ryant is a photographer and fire chaser. He was in the right place at the right time to catch video of the fire train.

"I think I was the only one who got the shot that later went viral," said Ryant.

Union Pacific Railroad employees spray down the forest near tracks in Shasta County during the Delta Fire.

Ryant produces video for his Facebook page "Adventures With Dan." The Redbluff man uses Faceook Live to show evacuated people what their homes look like after fires pass.

"I go to areas I know were hit the hardest and try and capture those areas for the people," said Ryant.

By sheer luck, Ryant was able to catch a ride on the Fire Train as it passed by a rural road he was on.

"It's not something new... it's just something we don't get to see very often," Ryant explained.

Union Pacific has been fighting fires with trains for more than 150 years. Steam trains were the first to help organize fire response in communities and settlements near the railroad.

"The idea is to get the area wet so when flying embers fall, they get extinguished," Ryant said.

Union Pacific Railroad employees spray down the forest near tracks in Shasta County during the Delta Fire.

Today, fire trains work in remote areas spraying 250-500 gallons of water per minute. The railroad can act like like a fire break. Keeping the tracks and other railroad property wet helps limit the spread of remote fires and keeps cargo trains moving.

Ryant was lucky enough to witness the train in action.

"It's every boys dream. Riding the train and fighting the fire... and I did use the nozzles," said Ryant. "It was a fun experience."

