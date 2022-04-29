Soup, sandwiches and a safari: Granzella's offers an unusual setting for a quick road trip break | Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

A local landmark just off I-5, Granzella's serves up their signature muffuletta sandwiches to hungry travelers amid a global collection of safari trophies.

WILLIAMS, Calif — Granzella’s Restaurant & Deli is located just off I-5 in the little town of Williams.

Inside, you will find one of the most elaborate taxidermy collections around. Co-owner Dino McCarty may not know how many animals are hanging on the wall, but he sure knows how they got there.

“You know I’ve never counted them,” McCarty said. “But they pretty much all came from friends.”

McCarty says his grandfather Jim Granzella, the founder of the bar and restaurant, wasn’t much of a hunter. His friends were though.

“Joe Vaiano, who gave us most of the African Animals, [which] were shot back in the 50s and 60s,” McCarty said.

When it comes to the exotic animals, McCarty says they were killed during a time when hunting laws were different. The mounts you see now were either donated or loaned to Granzella’s so the public could see them.

“People love to take pictures with them,” McCarty said.

Taxidermy is not the only thing Granzella’s is known for. The fresh-made deli sandwiches have been enticing people to pull off I-5 since the family first started the business back in 1976. The secret ingredient is the home made Muffuletta, which is also made in-house.

“It's got mushrooms, artichokes and carrots all chopped up with olives,” McCarty said.

Speaking of olives, Granzella’s also sells a variety of locally sourced olives, stuffed with everything you can imagine.

“They put everything from fish to nuts inside,” McCarty said.

Beer, gelato, bread and even a gift shop full of knickknacks. The town of Williams may be one of many exits on the freeway, but Granzella’s has everything a weary traveler needs, including a hotel.