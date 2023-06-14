5 places to visit for State Parks Week 2023 | Bartell's Backroads

In celebration of California State Parks Week 2023, ABC10's John Bartell hits the backroads and takes a look at some of his favorite state parks.

CALIFORNIA, USA — June 14-18 is California State Parks Week, and it's time to celebrate the more than 280 State Parks across the Golden State. Special events will be happening at different parks.

California State Parks preserves and protects the state's natural and cultural history. Public lands also play a big part in making Californians stronger, happier and healthier. Parks are places where everyone can connect with nature and find inspiration and joy.

California State Parks Week is a fun way to celebrate the wonder and sense of community that the outdoors provides to Californians and visitors from all over the world.

To celebrate State Parks Week John Bartell has put together a list of his 5 favorite California state parks.

Come see the extravagant home of media mogul William Randolph Hearst.

The main house has 115 rooms, a highly decorated Greek pool and acres of gardens. You won’t experience architecture like this anywhere else. After your tour make sure you pay a visit to the barking elephant seals at San Simeon State beach.

These majestic redwoods along the Santa Cruz coast are home to the banana slug, one of the largest slug species on the pacific coast.

If you walk through the forest, you may see their slimy trails on the trees.

Bowling Ball Beach at Schooner Gulch State Beach

At the southwest edge of Mendocino County, there is a geological phenomenon. Dozens of boulders have been shaped into round spheres that emerge from the shore during low tide.

There is only a hand full of places where you can see formations like this. The rocks were formed by erosion over a million years.

This remote park is located along Northern California’s Lost Coast, a region so rugged Highway 1 had to be built around it.

The coastal cliffs and rain-beaten redwood forest is home to Roosevelt elk. The landscape looks nearly the same when the Sinkyone Tribe lived here.

See how flower and grain were processed during the Gold Rush era at one of the state's only working, all-wood grist mills.

Inside, you will see how the water mill grinds the grain, and you can even grind some flour yourself.

Here is a full list of all the State Park Week events. If you want to get into State Parks free this summer you can check out a State Park Pass at your local public library.

Like your lists a bit more hefty? Here are of all California State Parks that I've visited while out on the backroads:

