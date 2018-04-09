The little mountain town of Graniteville has no electricity, no stop lights and no cell service. It's is an old Gold Rush town. From Highway 49 in Nevada City, it will take you more than an hour to drive the windy gravel road to get there.

Graniteville doesn't have a lot to offer, but one of their biggest attractions is the annual Labor Day horseshoe contest, and it's competitive.

Locals started the event in the late 1990's and competitors woul battle for a wooden trophy and cash. This year, Shayne Strasser kept score and made sure teams were fairly matched.

"Well, for a lot of people, this competition is the only practice they get," Strasser said. "To keep it fair, we put everyone's name in a can and kids pick names out to make teams."

Graniteville may not have the greatest horse shoe players, but competitors traveled a long way to compete, but don't expect to be playing on a regulation pit. Locals play by "Mountain Rules," which requires teams to throw over large stumps and roots and stand on uneven ground. It may sound primitive, but it adds a unique challenge.

If horse shoes isn't your thing, ask Mike Minahan to give you a tour of the newly-restored one-room school house. Minahan didn't go to this school, but he spent the first six years of his life in Graniteville.

"Second year I lived here we had 20 feet of snow," Minahan said. "Had to bring in the mail with an airplane."

There is no snow plow service in the winter. The centuries-old school took a beating from the weather, until volunteers brought it back to life. If you are lucky, Minahan will let you ring the old bell on the roof.

"The school is a real focal point in town," Minahan said ​​​​​​. "We all worked really hard to bring it back."

Graniteville in 1850 was known as Eureka South, until the post office changed it in 1878. Most of the homes in Graniteville are original in some fashion. Instead of knocking the old structures down, people just added on to them. It's not uncommon to see two or three additions.

The community doesn't have a building codes, but they have one rule: No brothels. Rumor has it, the gold miners' wives set the last gentlemen's club on fire.

"Ladies took care of business, I guess," Minahan said.

Graniteville is family place and a time capsule of California's past. On Labor Day, the horseshoe competition has one goal; to bring the community closer together.

Continue the conversation with John on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV