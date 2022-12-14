x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Backroads

Hit the backroads for some wintery holiday fun | Bartell's Backroads

Nothing naughty, all nice! John Bartell lays out Northern California's top places to visit this winter in his 2022 holiday special.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your favorite Snuggie, pour yourself a warm cup of hot chocolate, and ride along with John as he hits the road to visit some of his favorite winter and holiday destinations across Northern California. Watch just the ones catching your eye in the list below, or sit back and watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page.

Happy holidays from John and the Backroads team!

Bear Valley is Northern California's snowmobile town 

When the snow is too deep to plow, residents in this Northern California ski town fire up their snowmobiles to get around.

Jingle along on Tahoe's romantic sleigh ride

The only thing better than the view is meeting Duke, the muscle behind this one horse open sleigh journey.

It's an icy wonderland inside abandoned Donner Summit train tunnels

Hike one of California's most unique trails and experience an engineering marvel near Truckee.

The snowy science lab in the central Sierra mountains

Scientists brave extreme conditions studying the snow pack at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory to help predict drought.

Lassen County's jalopy rope tow is at the heart of Coppervale Ski Area

Come for the wallet-friendly day passes and try your hand at mastering California's oldest gas-powered rope tow.

TAKE A TRIP ON BARTELL'S BACKROADS:
 See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads
► Watch all of the Backroads videos
► Follow John on Facebook

Johnsville is home to the oldest ski competition

The races started during the gold rush era in the early 1860s. Miners built long wooden skis out of vertical-grained Douglas fir to get around in the snow.

Life-size gingerbread house is a holiday display like no other

Suisun City decorators go all out on eye-popping display that is a labor of love and the result of a dare.

Día de Los Reyes: How La Esperanza Bakery makes Rosca de Reyes

Twelve days after Christmas, Rosca de Reyes, a sweet bread, is eaten to celebrate Día de Los Reyes, known as Three Kings' Day.

Related Articles

WATCH MORE: What's at the top of California's highest road? | Bartell's Backroads

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out