'The baby is coming now!': Dispatcher helps Akron couple deliver baby boy

Not all heroes wear capes.

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron couple is thankful for an area dispatcher after she helped them deliver their baby.

The couple, who does not wish to be identified, had the baby earlier than expected at their home in the Akron area. The wife told the husband she was having contractions, then shortly later said, "the baby is coming now!"

The husband called 911 and dispatcher Alescia Maxwell took the call. She then began to walk the husband through the delivery process. Within a few minutes they were screaming that the baby’s head was coming out.

"I was trying to get him to calm down," said Maxwell. She proceeded to tell him to be gentle and for the wife to take deep breaths.

"He's coming, that's the head," the husband said.

The wife told 3News, "once I felt him coming, I just knew he was coming, I couldn't do anything to stop it."

"I respect that dispatcher to the upmost degree. Once his head started coming, it was like 'I don't know what to do,' because I didn't want to jeopardize him or her, said the husband.

According to Maxwell, the call to help deliver the baby is "one of the actual fun type calls that we take here, when you're actually helping someone like that."

The husband ended the phone interview with 3News saying, "I delivered my baby boy."

