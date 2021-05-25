Here's what you need to know about TSA checks if you haven't flown since the pandemic

With travel rates back to where they were before the pandemic, passengers should be prepared for changes at the airport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that more people are getting vaccinated, airline bookings are going up. With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, what should you know next time you go to the airport? The TSA is reminding travelers to be prepared for changes next time they fly.

Masks are still mandated in airports until at least September 13th. When you go through security, TSA officers will be standing behing acryllic barriers. Travellers will be asked to place their own boarding passes on the scanners, whether they're paper or electronic. The TSA says it's also more important than ever that you know what's in your carry on bag.

"Because if there's something in there that's prohibited, and it triggers an alarm, the TSA officer is going to have to open your bag," Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told 2 On Your Side. "Of course, we don't want the TSA officer to have to go into your bag. Niether do you, because the whole idea again is to reduce touchpoints."

It's considered a best practice to remove items from your pockets and place them into your carry-on bag instead of into a bin. This includes items like phones, keys, wallets, tissues, gum, and mints. #PackSmart pic.twitter.com/S2U32mmtjp — TSA (@TSA) May 21, 2021

Another tip to reduce touchpoints? Before going through security, put anything from your pockets and put it directly into your carry-on bag, rather than putting it into one of the bins.

If you're someone who has been travelling throughout the pandemic, you may also have to start getting to the airport earlier again to allow time for screenings, now that travel rates are back on the rise. The TSA recommends arriving 90 minutes before your flight.