Here's where you can celebrate National Pie Day

These five pie providers are ready to meet your Pie Day needs. #k5evening

This Sunday is National Pie Day. Not to be confused with the math number PI, but the actual PIE Day.

To help you celebrate, we are highlighting five places where you can get your pie fix.

Piecraft Kitchen

At Seattle's popular Tougo Coffee shop, you can sometimes find pastry chef Frankie Cannata-Bowman whipping up her next sweet thing — a treat for people walking by.

Frankie loves sharing her passion for pies, a passion that goes way back.



“You might say I'm a pie rebel. I wouldn't eat cake on my birthdays. I had to have pie,” Frankie explained. “I ended up illegally selling pies in high school.”

But her practice is paying off with her new business Piecraft Kitchen.



“One of my favorites is the rasberry rhubarb with matcha crust," Frankie said. "That's one of my Valentine's special orders.”

One thing you can't see, but might appreciate is that all of Piecraft's pastries are vegan and gluten-free.



“I like to say that my pies are undetectably vegan and gluten-free, so really I'm catering to everyone," Frankie smiled.

And this baker isn't messing around, she's put in the work it takes to make a recipe that is allergy-friendly.

“I spent six years developing my pie crust so it's flaky crumbly and buttery and I'm really proud of my crust.”

Snohomish Pie Company

North of Seattle, in Snohomish County, you can celebrate National Pie Day with a FLIGHT OF PIES!

Snohomish Pie Company is offering 4 different slices for $16.50: Rasberry, Chocolate Pecan, Key Lime and, their most popular, Apple Berry Crumb.

The deadline to pre-order your PIE DAY flight is midnight TONIGHT.



Baked from the Hart

If you're wanting a taste of something with a little southern exposure, look no further than Baked from the Hart.



Bill Hart is a pie guy with nearly 50 years of experience... and it all started with his Sweet Bean Supreme.



“Sweet potato pies came out of the church, Sweet Bean Supreme pies came out of the mosque," explained Hart.



While the bean pie may be his most famous, everything on the menu is delicious. From apple, to peach, to blackberry, the pies at Baked from the Hart are oozing with flavor and, well, heart.



Hart's pies come in three sizes: full size, medium and tarts — no excuses not to sample.

Art of the Pie

Now, if you're feeling adventurous and want to try your hand at baking your own pie, you can still find inspiration locally!

Kate McDermott of Port Angeles is the woman behind the James Beard-nominated Art of the Pie book and most recently Pie Camp — the skills you need to make any pie you want.

And every Sunday of the month, you can bake with Kate in a virtual workshop.

Her classes sell out, so claim your spot in one of her pie camps today!



Pint and Pie Public House

A pie day wouldn't be complete without showcasing the pastry's savory side.

At Pint and Pie Public House in Tacoma, they offer at least five creative savory pies — chicken and turkey pot pie among them.