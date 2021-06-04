Lil Nas X earns second Billboard No. 1 with 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

After the news broke about the song becoming number one, Lil Nas X went to social media celebrating the instant success of the single.

ATLANTA — Rapper Lil Nas X, a Georgia native from Lithia Springs, has added another victory under his belt! “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the star’s latest hit debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his second song to top the chart.

According to Billboard, the song drew 46.9 million U.S. streams and sold 21,000 downloads in the week ending April 1. The outlet also reports single attracted 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending April 4.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, was met with backlash from the song’s music video. In the clip, he is seen ascending from heaven to the gates of a depicted hell via stripper pole, later seen dancing with a CGI-produced devil.

“Montero” is about Lil Nas X’s personal story with coming out. He teased the song on Twitter during summer 2020, and built a buzz with fans wanting to hear more. After the news broke about the song becoming number one, Lil Nas X went to social media celebrating the instant success of the single.

“Y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans,” he wrote.

Last week, the controversy of the song went to new heights when Lil Nas X unleashed a promotion that got thousands upset, a limited release of a $1,018 shoe went viral for its Satan-inspired theme.

NBC reported that the controversial shoes were modified Nike Air Max 97s decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven, as seen in the music video.

Each pair also contained a drop of human blood in the sole, the MSCHF team told NBC News.