SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kaitlyn Riley is known to many as the bracelet girl from Elk Grove. In July, the 17-year-old launched an effort to raise money for the family of fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan by selling thin blue line bracelets.

ABC10 sat down with Riley back in July when she launched her effort. She and her family handed out handmade thin blue line bracelets to Sacramento Police Officers around the city. It was just part of a major effort to raise money for O'Sullivan's memorial fund.

Officer O’Sullivan was helping a woman at Sacramento home get her belongings after a domestic disturbance when a man began firing a rifle from the house. O’Sullivan was shot while walking through the yard, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED: Elk Grove teen creates blue line bracelets to honor fallen Sacramento Officer Tara O'Sullivan

The family says the death of the 26-year-old rookie officer who had just graduated from the Academy hit them all especially hard and this was their way of giving back.

“I just want to do something to show they have support from the community,” Riley told ABC10 in July.

And she did. Riley and her sister made hundreds of bracelets and even teamed up with the Thin Line Brewing Company to host a fundraiser.

Chris Thomas You know this Alabama boy is excited about this lol! A new Cracker B... arrel is now open! According to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, the 10,000 square foot restaurant will have 175 local, full-time and part-time employees. With emphasis on the "local" aspect. STORY: https://www.abc10.com/.../103-8366438c-b2...

Months after launching her campaign, Riley raised thousands of dollars for a O’Sullivan’s family. Over the weekend, Riley presented a big check for $5,500 to O'Sullivan's mother and father.

Riley’s father, Mike, said he’s proud of his daughters and hopes their hard work sends a clear message. “We may be a neighboring community in Elk Grove, but we care for all our officers throughout the entire region,” Mike said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Chris Thomas.

READ THE LATEST:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter