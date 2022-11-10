SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's JoJo Wass is a true believer and he has the ink to prove it. The Gonzaga student already sports a "Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series Champions" tattoo on his thigh, just above a tattoo of the Seattle skyline.
"We're doin' it! We're doin' it!" he shouted as the M's topped Toronto to keep their young playoff streak alive.
But here's the thing: He got that tattoo before the season even started. Pretty much everybody made fun of him for it. After all, the Mariners hadn't made it to the playoffs in a generation, much less the World Series.
"Oh, now everyone wants to get one," Wass said. "My brother says he's going to get a matching one if they win. On his ass though, not the thigh."
He apologizes for the impolite language to a woman standing nearby.
"Sorry, Mom!"
If for some inexplicable reason the Mariners fall short of a World Series victory this year, Wass says he'll simply change the last digit of the year to reflect a future championship and keep cheering them on.
RELATED: 'We went crazy': Surveillance video of Toyota of Seattle employees celebrating Mariners win goes viral
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.