Allergies or COVID? Tips to navigate allergy season

Millions of Americans are dealing with seasonal allergies. ABC10's health expert explains how to stay on top of them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Everything is in bloom and that can make people with seasonal allergies suffer. More than 50 million Americans have experienced various types of allergies.

A recent study shows by the end of the century, pollen season could be even earlier due to global warming. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said patients have come in looking for allergy relief for weeks at this point.

Having allergies in the pandemic can cause anxiety, so Hopkins said drug store antihistamines, decongestants, and nasal rinses are all things that people should try before getting in to see the doctor. He said this is a good opportunity to utilize a mask to limit exposure.

"If you're one who wants to get out and about, but you have seasonal allergies, put on a mask, decrease that contact of those pollen and dust particles into your nostrils until your body is able to accommodate and reduce the reaction. Take that antihistamine medication every day. You have to make some adjustments. Maybe, it's not sleeping with the windows open. Close that, make sure you have good filters in your house, changing that using a humidifier," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said there is a big confusion over the overlap allergies have with mild COVID symptoms. He wants people to know they're different. With allergies, you typically don't lose your taste or smell. You also shouldn't experience a fever.

If you do experience these symptoms, Hopkins said it could be due to poor management of your allergies and continual exposure to irritants. If someone is unsure if it's allergies or COVID-19, it's best to take a test.

