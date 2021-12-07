Auburn chef participates in global competition show

Chris Barnum-Dann, owner of Sacramento's Localis, takes part in the a new food competition show for Discovery+.

AUBURN, California — Chris Barnum-Dann spent years as a master electrician, departed that chapter of his life and began traveling with his band, eating his way across the United States when he realized he was never going to be a rock star.

He also learned that the one thing he most loved about being on the road was finding and eating great food. He came to appreciate that this love was concealing an even greater passion — cooking.

Viewing a chance advertisement for culinary school, he enrolled immediately. Gifted with a discriminating palate and highly imaginative cooking style, he was met with quick success and began exploring the possibilities his newfound profession had to offer. Now, with his wife Jessica, he owns and operates Localis, a Michelin-listed restaurant that has been awarded a Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence.

Fast forward to the call of a lifetime: The Food Network has signed Chris to be one of 16 world-scouted chefs as part of "the Globe", an all new competition show debuting July 17 on Discovery+.

“It is the most elaborate set in the history of television chef competitions," Chris said. "Of that I’m certain, wait until you see it!”

He couldn’t say much else about the show, having signed a tight disclosure.

“You'll just have to wait and see, but do see, it’s amazing!”

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

Watch more from ABC10