Back to School: Physicals | Health Beat with Brea Love

Getting back to school includes keeping up with a student's annual and sports physicals. Doctors say they've seen a decline in the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many doctors have reported a decline in adults going in for preventive care visits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Tthat goes the same for children, too.

Sutter Medical Group Dr. Judi Vallero said back-to-school season is a great reminder to make or keep general or sports physical appointments.

She said its not only important for a student’s physical health, but also to make sure students are up to date on other vaccinations, which keeps the entire community safe. It’s also another chance to check on the student's mental health.

“Emotional, mental health is an important component," Vallero said. "We’re always asking about how they did during the pandemic. Were there any issues that were going on? Those are things that we addressed during a physical. We can only do that if you come in."

