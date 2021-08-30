Back to School: Protecting children under 12 | Health Beat with Brea Love

Dr. Judi Vallero shares how to keep younger students safe as in-person learning returns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FDA recently said a vaccine for children under 12 years old most likely won’t be available until mid-winter.

Sutter Medical Group Dr. Judi Vallero shared ways to protect your elementary-aged children in the meantime.

Have a conversation with your students, remind them about wearing masks and washing your hands.

Have older siblings and family members wear a mask around them. It will help them feel more comfortable.

Remind them to let an adult know right away if they aren’t feeling well.



“We encourage parents to have those conversations with their kids and also other families so that, we can show that we're in all of this together. We can help mitigate any concerns that they have about disease burden and get our kids safely back into social interaction as well,” Dr. Vallero said.

Vallero said even though we must stay safe, social interaction is important. Finding ways to allow children to play with their peers in an outdoor environment can help. She said it just comes down to getting them vaccinated as soon as eligibility opens up.