Cancer research sees a decline in funds amid pandemic | Health Beat with Brea Love

The American Cancer Society reports funding was down $200 million at the end of 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The American Cancer Society reports funding was down $200 million at the end of 2020. It is second to the United States government when it comes to supporting cancer research.

The Sacramento chapter saw a quarter of a million shortfall in funding. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer's Sacramento Walk hopes aid in funding getting back on track.

"The funds that we receive through our events, through your charitable giving, make a huge impact in our ability," Senior Development Manager of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Sonya Silva said. "To fund cancer research, not just breast cancer research, but all cancer research. People not being willing to donate or able to donate makes a huge difference in our future."

"I think fundraising has declined due to people's job loss. So, when people can't give and they don't have the ability to support the charitable giving that they are normally used to, the first thing that has impacted is their charitable donations. So with that, the American Cancer Society had to pivot a lot in 2020."

That's where virtual events came in last year, but this year the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Sacramento is taking on a hybrid approach. Participants are welcome to walk on their own, but there is an in-person event as well. Masks are recommended for everyone.

Walkers will meet on the west steps of the state capitol. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the walk through downtown begins at 9 a.m. It ends at DOCO where there will be a celebration.