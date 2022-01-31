Childhood obesity on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic | Health Beat with Brea Love

Data shows more children have gained significant weight in the pandemic. Our ABC10 health expert explains why that could be.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The CDC reports that the body mass index (BMI) of two to 19-year-olds doubled during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic life.

ABC10's Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said there are multiple factors that go into explaining why.

There are socioeconomic factors linked to childhood obesity that was highlighted in the pandemic along with a lack of nutrition.

Some children who live in lower-income areas get their best nutrition at school. When schools closed, there was a lack of healthy nutrients and consistent physical activity.

"I think this is one of those things where it's a parent parenting. It's not to have a focus on the child's weight per se, but just focus on good nutrition and routine exercise," Dr. Tom said.

Dr. Tom said parents can take action to ensure their children are healthy.

"I would say for parents, making sure you get to the pediatrician routinely for those annual well checks, because that's an opportunity where the pediatrician puts the kid's height and weight on a scale, if you will, and looks at their risk, and is able to have that discussion with the parents — and in the context with the child's activity and nutrition. But it's always been a plan of routine screening. It's not just left to when you take your kid to the doctor once a year," Dr. Tom said.

Childhood obesity amid the pandemic Childhood obesity amid the pandemic. A lot of children have gained a significant amount of weight in the last two years. Our health expert explained why in this morning's Health Beat. Posted by Brea Love on Monday, January 31, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9