"Stop calling the police, they do more harm than good."

That's the call one church is making to its members in an effort to support their religious faith and "take a stand with Jesus."

Sounds shocking, right?

We had to know more, so we reached out to First Congregational Church of Oakland and Nichola Torbett, one of the church's volunteers.

"We finally realized that we couldn't claim to love each other, much less our neighbors, which include many unhoused people, some of whom struggle with mental illness and addiction, making them even more likely targets should the police be called, if we continued to rely on an institution that was creating so much trauma in our communities," Torbett said.

Torbett, who is white, says they have a multiracial church where some of their own members have been followed, harassed, and even sexually assaulted by police officers. She goes on to say those experiences of some members of their congregation coupled with the, "onslaught of stories of unarmed Black and Brown people being killed by police" led to the decision.

So, if they aren't calling the police, how will they protect themselves? Torbett says they have a plan in place.

They'll start offering monthly trainings on things like anti-racism, violence prevention, de-escalation, conflict resolution, restorative justice, mental health first aid, as well as self and community defense. And they say that training will sustain their church and community as they reduce their reliance on police, "with the goal of not calling them, period."

This may be the first time you've heard of something like this, but as the Bible says, "there's nothing new under the sun" [Ecclesiastes 1:9]. A handful of churches across the country are doing this. It's called "divesting from policing." It's an approach churches feel is necessary after incidents like what happened to two black men at the Philadelphia Starbucks or a black Yale student who fell asleep studying.

Divesting is organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice [SURJ], a national group that tries to get white Americans to work on behalf of racial justice. Churches who have joined so far include First Congregational, another church in Oakland, one church in San Jose, and one in Iowa City, Iowa. SURJ and the churches that have signed on are talking to other churches about the idea to gain interest.

Torbett noted it's important to understand they are not anti-police, but pro-community.

"We love the human beings who wear police uniforms by working to dismantle the systems of white supremacy, including policing, that hold them and us captive," Torbett said.

But we want to hear from you on this issue. Is police reform necessary? Do you think divesting from law enforcement altogether is the answer? Continue the conversation with Keristen on Facebook.

