Citrus Heights family shows off Christmas light display on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight” made three Sacramento area stops this season, and for one Citrus Heights Family, it was a lifelong dream come true.

“I grew up on this street, so to buy a house on the same block and create this, it really is something I always hoped for my kids,” homeowner and Christmas light decorator Julie Christensen said.

The family was selected just prior to the pandemic and the filming of the episode happened last year. Keeping the outcome under wraps was tough for the family.

“We had to go a whole year with the secrets," Julie said. "Of course we had to sign documents and there was much information we were not given, so we were watching and waiting to see the outcome along with America."

Waiting a little bit longer than expected.

“We didn’t realize that we were in the last block of the show, and forgot to adjust for the time zone, so we had family and friends camped out in our living room from 7, and our segment didn’t happen until 10," Julie said. "Thankfully we had a lot of snacks!”

The family also tries to give back as they get visitors checking out the lights. A bin is left outside the home for people to donate toys and they're bringing it back. Coby, Julie's husband, is grateful to have the platform to help others.

“We fill several bins for Toys for Tots every year, and of course this year we’re hoping that multiplies!”

The TV famous house can be seen at 7600 Farmgate, Citrus Heights though Jan. 1, 2022.

