SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expecting a baby can be stressful, but a local campaign wants new and expecting families to know there is support available to help them have healthy pregnancies and to make sure their babies thrive after they are born.

The Sac Health Baby campaign and First 5 Sacramento will host a free, hands-on celebration and resource fair featuring life-saving information and connections to important support services. This year’s Pride and Joy Community Baby Shower will highlight stress reduction to help families have healthier pregnancies and deliveries. Her Health First, a local organization that advocates for health equity, is helping to host this weekend’s event.

Resources like breastfeeding tips, nutrition information, and programs to support moms throughout their pregnancy will be available at the community baby shower.

Can dads attend as well?

Dads are invited to join in the fun! There will be opportunities for dads to learn important skills, like how to put your baby to sleep safely and experts will be on hand to help make sure baby car seats are installed properly.

The Pride and Joy Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Fruitridge Community Collaborative, 4625 44th St. Expecting and new parents are asked to pre-register for the Saturday’s Pride and Joy Community Baby Shower.

