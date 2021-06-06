COVID-19 booster shots | Health Beat with Brea Love

Our Health experts answer your questions every Tuesday on Morning Blend. This week we’re talking about boosters when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's health experts answer your questions every Tuesday on Morning Blend.

This week, we’re talking about booster shots when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Many people are asking if they will have to get one in the future.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said right now its unclear whether boost shots will be needed.

The best educated guess is yes, you will need one.

“Likely, we will need a booster for two reasons, one to boost the immune response that may start to wane because we know with coronavirus, which cause colds the immune response can go away over time and the second is to really teach our immune system how to fight these new variants that are emerging,” Kohli said.

She added we most likely will not need the same type of vaccine. Studies show mixing and matching could even improve the vaccine’s response. Kohli said we should have an answer on booster shots by the fall.

This summer, the first round of vaccinated people will reach the six-month mark and we will see how things go from there.

