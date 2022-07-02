Explaining COVID toes | Health Beat with Brea Love

COVID toes are a less common reaction to COVID-19, but it does happen. ABC10's health expert explains what it is and what you can do about it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are common lingering symptoms of COVID-19 such as loss of smell, loss of taste, or fatigue and then there are the less common ones like COVID toes.

The virus can attack the blood vessels, which include the ones in the tips of someone's fingers and toes. This can happen with other respiratory illnesses like the flu, but it's not as common.

"Unfortunately we don't have good treatments for this right now, and we're still studying whether we ought to be giving immune suppressants, like steroids to turn off the immune system, whether treating the infection early could prevent conditions like COVID toes, who ends up getting COVID toes — because not everybody that's had COVID, as you know, will end up getting COVID toes or COVID fingers," said ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli.

If you test positive for the virus, Dr. Kohli recommends speaking with a doctor about possible antibody treatment or the anti-viral pill. She said if you quench the infection early, you are less likely to see this type of consequence.

