CPR and AED Awareness Week | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif — For this week’s Health Beat, ABC10 is highlighting CPR and AED Awareness Week, the first life-saving step for someone in cardiac arrest. It’s important to learn the steps of CPR and how to use an AED when the time comes.

Project ADAM [automatic defibrillators in Adam’s memory] is a national group with a focus on teaching educators these lifesaving skills.

"In 1999, a boy collapsed on the basketball court and he had an undiagnosed heart condition," UC Davis Health Project Adam Coordinator Rebecca McCormac said. “If there had been an AED available to him, they might have saved his life and as a result, his family wanted to promote the use of AEDs in schools and CPR training. It's a wonderful thing to have an AED on site, but it’s not the full picture and because we're a free program there's really no reason not to reach out and ask for some help."

When schools shut down due to COVID-19, Project ADAM couldn’t provide its services to teachers and administrators. It’s now shifted the focus to teaching middle and high school students so they’re able to help at home.

McCormac said studies show COVID-19 is linked to heart conditions and it’s important to pay attention to how its impacting families and the people we live with. She said we have to stay prepared to help.

Project ADAM is a free resource for schools, programs and summer camps. If you’re interested in having the team set up a training, you can sign up on this website. If you’re looking for a CPR class, you can find affordable ones through the Red Cross.

