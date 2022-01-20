New device helps stroke victims regain independence

A medicine distribution device is helping stroke victims and others take their medications in a safe, accurate and independent way.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento resident Anthony Harvey suffered a stroke nearly one year ago.

He lost a lot of his mobility, but a new device called HiDO helps him take his medication and regain his independence. It also gives his wife peace of mind while at work.

"If I took the wrong medicine, it could be fatal for me," Anthony said.

"Yeah, it's a lifesaver," his wife and caregiver Helen Mondia said.

Health professional Dr. Kathleen Donneson said the device dispenses prescription drugs according to its instructions.

"It automates and it simplifies a very complicated process," Donneson said.

How does it prevent someone from taking another person's prescriptions? The device, Donneson said, uses camera features to recognize the correct patient is taking the correct prescription.

"It records the patient taking medication," Donneson said. "Once the patient has taken the medication, it makes an audited record, so the patient can use that record for future or even use it to talk to their doctor."

Donneson said HiDO is available to the general public and suggests reaching out to your doctor or insurance provider to take the next steps toward getting one of your own.

