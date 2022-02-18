'Disney on Ice' skates to the Golden 1 Center

As Disney On Ice stops in Sacramento, one of the skaters talks about their Sacramento connection.

"The Princess and the Frog" introduced Disney fans to Tiana, the company's first Black princess in 2009.

Now, audiences will meet her as the "Disney on Ice: Dream Big" tour make's its way up California and into Sacramento.

For Carlina Ramirez, the skater who plays Tiana, the dream came true only after another was shattered. Literally. A rollerblading injury severely injured her ankle.

"I thought I was going to go to the X games one day but I had the unfortunate accident and turned rollerblading into figure skating and have have not given it up yet," Ramirez said.

Even though she loves all forms of skating, Ramirez is especially happy to be the new living face of Tiana. She went on to say this kind of representation is important.

"I wasn’t supposed to end up here, so if you are like me and you’re not sure if you have the skills, you know, you're not sure if you have the look, don’t stop working," Ramirez said. "Keep working hard because you never know. It worked out for me, so anything is possible!"

As for the non stop touring, she get's a break this June, and with with her fiancé, the Brooklyn native has chosen Sacramento as her new home!

"I’m really excited to actually live there this summer," Ramirez said. "I've always enjoyed being here on tour and now have our new home waiting for us in North Natomas."

