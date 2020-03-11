Taste test! Meg Unprocessed samples 'The Friendly Vegan Cookbook'

Using a high speed blender, blend the almonds and 3 cups of water until a creamy milk forms. Over a large bowl, pour the liquid through a nut milk bag to strain out the pulp, and gently massage the bag until all the milk has passed through and only a thick, crumbly clump of almond pulp remains. Set aside the silky-smooth almond cream and discard the pulp (or save for another recipe.)

*NOTE: If you don't have a high speed blender to make the almond milk, you can blend 1/4 cup of raw almond butter with the 3 cups of water. No straining required.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 2 to 4 minutes, until soft and fragrant. Add the vegetable broth and homemade almond milk, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil.

Add the fettuccine to the pot and cook uncovered for the amount of time suggested on the package or until the noodles are cooked and tender. This should take 9 to 12 minutes, but can vary depending on the type of pasta you use. Stir the pasta frequently to prevent it from clumping and sticking to the bottom of the pan.

While the pasta is cooking, mix the cornstarch and 2 tbsp of water in a small bowl until the corn starch dissolves.

Two minutes before the pasta is done, add the cornstarch and water mixture, salt, and ground black pepper to the pot. Cook for 2 to 5 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.

Turn the heat off and allow the pasta and sauce to rest on the stove for 5 minutes to thicken.