I'm excited for Tuesday night. I really am. Will the country vote for change and what will the biggest surprise be?

All of you "angries" who grind on social media get a chance to put up or shut up. Many of you who fight the daily Facebook fight can make a real difference instead of insulting each other from the safety of your basement.

Remember, the midterms generally don't draw well, so winning this election is mostly about getting out the vote of your party.

This Tuesday is obviously a huge litmus test to see where the President measures up and what adjustments both parties need to be made before 2020. As much as Democrats are calling for change, they have no clear leader for President in two years.

As of today, Republicans do.

As of today, nationally, it looks like the mail-in and drop-off ballots received so far are approaching historic numbers for a midterm. Who does that favor? Can't tell if it's a red or blue wave.

If we learned anything from the last Presidential election it's to expect anything. We all got stitches in our jaws when they hit the floor! I can't wait to see how you voted.

Jennifer Williams agrees with me, saying, "Put up or shut up! I like that one! Lol"

Lindy Michelle Maldonado Ramirez is looking forward to some of the big races in other state. "I'm excited too! Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Arizona are going to be exciting to watch."

Meanwhile, Carly Davis is excited to be awake past midnight, though I'm not sure if that was sarcasm or not. "I love Election Night coverage--going back and forth between the local channel and a national one till midnight or 1 am. Hope everyone gets out to vote if you haven't already."

