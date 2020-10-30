'Era of the Vote' encourages voting in underserved communities

The I Am Sac Foundation is pushing to get south Sacramentans to the polls this election day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Communities in the Sacramento area are coming together to make sure everyone has a chance to vote this election.

The I Am Sac Foundation, founded after the death of Stephon Clark, is one of the groups leading this initiative in south Sacramento. SeQuette Clark, Stephon mom, said their "Era of the Vote" program educates and informs forgotten, uncounted and underserved communities.

“Once we inform them, they're informed voters and they can vote confidently," Clark said. "And (we’re) getting them the help that they need to vote. We will also be shuttling people back and forth to the polling stations on election day. We will be collecting ballots and dropping them off too, if that's what they prefer."

I Am Sac Foundation's "Era of the Vote" also spearheaded a campaign to the first ballot box ever placed in the Meadowview community. That ballot box is available 24 hours a day through Tuesday, Nov. 3.

