Foods to boost your mood | Meg Unprocessed

From leafy greens to serotonin-releasing dark chocolate, Megan Evans has suggestions to boost your mood at home.

Did you know certain foods can help boost your mood? It's true! Studies have shown that people who eat more plant-based have less rates of depression. This is because plants, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, are the best sources of antioxidants. Here's some of the best foods to help improve your mood.

Spinach (foods high in folate)

Low dietary intake of folate is associated with depression. That's why it's important we get in our leafy greens, like spinach. It's one of the best sources of folate. Smoothies and salads are easy ways to get in your greens! Beans are also a good source of folate.

Strawberries (foods high in vitamin c)

Studies have shown that people who have higher levels of Vitamin C have lower rates of depression. Research shows that moods improved after eating foods high in Vitamin C, so it's important to eat them daily!

One cup of strawberries gives you all the Vitamin C you need in a day. Other good sources of vitamin c include red peppers, oranges, grapefruits and cauliflower.

Dark Chocolate

It might not surprise you to hear that chocolate helps to boost mood! Chocolate, which is made from the cacao plant, helps release serotonin. Serotonin is known as a "feel good chemical" in our brain that makes us happy.

Now, I'm not saying to go raid the candy aisle, but having a little dark chocolate can help boost your mood. It's important to make sure it's cleaner chocolate. I recommend looking for those with minimal ingredients and healthier sugars. Something like this smoothie is good option as it's naturally sweetened and packed with feel good antioxidants.

