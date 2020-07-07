Sacramento man goes from incarcerated to mentoring youth

Julius Douglas, an ex-con, started the non-profit Ceaze the Moment to help changes lives in his community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's nothing like a great redemption story. Someone who overcomes adversity and turns their life around. And in Sacramento, there's a young man who was able to accomplish just that.

Julius Douglas has spent the majority of his life in and out of prison. His last stint was five-year sentence that he completed in 2019. Since he's been released, he's been committed to turning his life around. And with that commitment came the nonprofit Ceaze the Moment, where he mentors youth and teaches them about community service.

"So when I finally came home (from prison), I realized that this was what I wanted to do," Douglas said. "I want to help the kids. I want to help the youth. Because I don't want them to live how I did and end up in prison the way I did. I want to make it better for them and show them there's better ways and different routes to go than street life."

Douglas said starting this non-profit organization is his proudest accomplishment in life because it allows him to leave a positive impact on the youth involved in his program. Through his nonprofit, he encourages participants to excel in school and to avoid trouble, while reminding them to be true to themselves.

"Ceaze the Moment does backpack drives, holiday drives, Christmas giveaways," Douglas said. "We sponsor kids for sports and do mentoring and tutoring. I've lost both my parents, so I know how it is to be one of those kids who don't have a parent or feels abandoned. So that gives me the passion and drive to help these kids."

