'Green' beauty mascaras free of harmful chemicals | Meg Unprocessed

Mascara, it's something a lot of us have in our makeup bag. It's said to be the second most used beauty product, behind lipstick.

But not all mascaras are created equal. As I mentioned last week with sunscreen, what we put on our skin absorbs into our body and this definitely goes for all makeup.

A lot of the mascaras on the market have things like aluminum powder, mercury compounds, and even formaldehyde!

Fortunately, there are more and more companies starting to make cleaner makeup. Here are four green beauty mascaras that don’t have harmful chemicals.

Pacifica Dream Big Lash Extending: If you're looking for volumizing this is a good option. I did have to put on a couple of coats but was impressed.

Eco Bella Flower Color: This mascara is great for lengthening your lashes. I also love that this one is under $20, so it's a good deal!

100% Pure Mascara: This is one of the cleanest mascaras on the market, making it a good option for people with sensitive eyes. One thing to caution is it can smear so be sure to let it completely dry before doing anything else.

Mineral Fusion Waterproof Mascara: If you’re going swimming, at the lake, or spending a day at the beach this mascara is a good choice. This one has a big thick wand and, just like some of the others, it needs a few coats.

