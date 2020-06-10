Green beauty: Deodorant | Meg Unprocessed

Since deodorant is applied to the armpit near the breasts there's been a possible connection linking aluminum based deodorants and breast cancer.

It's been known for decades that potential health problems have been associated with applying conventional deodorants to the body.

There's still more research that needs to be done, but there are known health risks that do come with a lot of the other ingredients in them.

Things like synthetic fragrances have been linked to hormone disruption and parabens have been found in cancer tumors, preservatives that aren't good for your body, I could go on and on so I thought I'd show you a few non-toxic deodorants that work well.

EO spray deodorant is a great alternative to aerosol deodorants as it's a spray. I don't recommend using aerosols because we're more likely to inhale the chemicals when they're sprayed, which can affect the respiratory system. EO has non-toxic ingredients and is made with essential oils.

Death By Lavender is made of a short list of organic ingredients and scented with essential oils. One thing to be cautious of when switching to a natural deodorant is baking soda. I'm able to use deodorants with baking soda and I do love this one, but some people have reported reactions to the baking soda like a rash developing in their armpit.

If you're looking for a more eco-friendly deodorant or can't use baking soda then Bai-li by EcoRoots is a good one! It's free of baking soda and the packaging can be composted so, not only is it good for your health, but also the environment.

