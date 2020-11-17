Healthier Thanksgiving options | Meg Unprocessed

First make the cornbread. This step can be done a day ahead to save time! Preheat the oven to 350° In a medium bowl mix together the milk and apple cider vinegar. Then in a large bowl mix together all the dry ingredients. Add the coconut milk plus the apple cider vinegar mixture to the dry ingredients and mix everything together. Pour the mixture in a 9x9 inch pan and bake for about 30 minutes.

Next press the tofu by wrapping the tofu block in dishcloths and set heavy books on top for 15-20 min. This helps get all the water out of it. Preheat the oven to 350° Make your flax eggs in another bowl and set aside. Drain and rinse off your tofu and set it on a towel or plate and set aside until ready to use.

Sauté onions and celery for about 5 - 8 minutes until they're translucent. In a large bowl break up the cornbread into crumble pieces. I do this with my hands. Add in celery, onion, flax eggs, sage, salt and pepper.

Then crumble the tofu in the bowl and add 1/2 cup of vegetable broth. Mix it all together with your hands. Everything should be mixed together well. You might need more vegetable broth as the mixture should be soggy and moist so judge accordingly. This is so it won't come out dry after baking.

After it's all mixed together you can taste to see if you want to add more seasonings like sage, salt or pepper. Pour mix in a 9x9 pan lined with parchment paper. Pat down making sure it's all even.