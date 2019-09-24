VACAVILLE, Calif — Interstate 80 is closed in both directions in Vacaville Tuesday morning because of a possible explosive tank, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP shutdown the entire freeway near Cherry Glenn Road after an early morning accident involving a van and an semi-truck carrying cylinders of flammable gas.

CHP said that section of the freeway is closed indefinitely. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Traffic is backed up for about five miles. If you're driving in that direction, you can take Peabody Road or SR-113.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10.com for more updates.