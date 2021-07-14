Longest cadet class in CHP history finally celebrates training after 75 weeks

The commemorative run from West Sacramento to the state Capitol covered five miles and officially ended training.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Nov. 16, 2019, 136 California Highway Patrol cadets embarked on their training. While some have dropped out and others signed up, this latest graduating group has endured more than the typical 29 weeks of CHP training.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, with a run from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento to the state Capitol, that training was finally complete.

Family, friends, supporters, and on lookers cheered as the cadets completed their run, including the Diaz family.

“She’s very excited and we’re really proud of her” the sister of Cadet Isabel Diaz said.

“I’ve always had a passion for law enforcement. I finally dived in like a year and a half ago. CHP was introduced by a coworker and I’m very thankful for that” CHP Cadet Isabel Diaz said.

Commander Robin Johnson with the CHP Academy said a bulk of this class's training was done online while a large part was also done with hands on experience.

“They were able to go on ride alongs with officers," Johnson said. "They were able to learn the internal functions of an area office. I think that will actually benefit them in the long run."

Following graduation, cadets will be sent to cities all over California.

The official graduation ceremony for CHP cadets is set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

