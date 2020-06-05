Dealing with relationship stress during the coronavirus quarantine

Here's what a relationship expert says about dealing with the stress of quarantining with your significant other. She also discusses quarantine dating.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you are single or in a relationship, it's fair to say we all have questions on how to best manage our love lives during the coronavirus quarantine.

ABC10's Brittany Begley went straight to Dr. Taylor Burrowes, an expert lifestyle, dating, and relationship consultant for answers to your questions.

First Question:

Q: I feel hopeless right now. How in the world am I going to meet someone?

Burrowes: "There is absolutely no reason to feel hopeless in regards to dating. The problem is that you're looking at it the wrong way. Instead of feeling pressure to meet someone and have something happen, think about it like vetting. Vetting is taking the time you need to get to know someone properly and you can absolutely do that online. There is no rush."

Second Question:

Q: I love my spouse but all the extra time we're spending together during quarantine is stressing me out. What do I do?

Burrowes: "For those of you who are in a relationship during quarantine you may be experiencing frustration or irritability with each other, but don't take it personally. You're both on a team working together against the

problems that the quarantine is creating. So if that happens, take the time you need to relax and unwind for yourself."

