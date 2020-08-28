'I wear the mask for my mom who has metastatic breast cancer' | You tell us who you wear a mask for

ABC10's #MaskUpNorCal Campaign asks the viewers, for who do you wear a mask?

SACRAMENTO, Calif — For the last several months we’ve heard from health experts, California's governor, and others express the importance of wearing a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

We’ve seen the signs at grocery stores, the supermarket, and pretty much any enclosed space. So ABC10 decided to ask its viewers, why do you wear the mask?

Dr. Nadia and Marcia Sabeh are a married couple living in the Sacramento area, and both of them wear a mask for similar reasons.

“First and foremost, I wear the mask for my mom who has metastatic breast cancer," Marcia Sabeh said.

“I wear a mask for my mom as well, who has heart disease and diabetes," Dr. Nadia Sabeh said.

Wearing a mask is also a selfless act because you’re protecting others from potentially catching the virus.

“It’s not about you. It’s about other people, it’s about keep other people safe and protected," Nadia said.

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces.



We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work.



Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

More importantly, they’re hoping with everyone’s cooperation, we can get back to normalcy as soon as possible.

“I want to travel again..I would love to travel again. If we can just behave ourselves and try to healthy for a minute," Marcia said.

The Sabehs had initially planned to travel to Japan and Sweden this year, but had to postpone the trips because of the pandemic. They look forward to exploring the world once again, once the world returns to a sense of normalcy.

If anyone is interested in being featured in ABC10's #MaskUpNorCal campaign feel, free to leave a message on ABC10's Facebook page or email Kevin.