RECIPE: Pumpkin latte at home, with dates and spices | Meg Unprocessed

Megan Evans shares two healthy recipes you'll want this pumpkin season.

It's officially pumpkin season and who doesn't love a Pumpkin Spice Latte?! Unfortunately, most chain coffee shops don't even use real pumpkin in their PSL's. They're filled with artificial ingredients and loaded with processed sugar. Some even have up to 50 grams of sugar!

Here are two healthy recipes you'll want this pumpkin season. Make your own pumpkin spice mix and then use it to make a healthy, homemade pumpkin spice latte!

Pumpkin spice

2 tbsp Cinnamon

4 tsp Ground ginger

2 tsp Cloves

1 tsp Nutmeg

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix together. Store in an air-tight container to use all pumpkin season long!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

1 cup Coffee (or two shots of espresso)

1 ½ tbsp Pumpkin puree

1 tbsp Cashew butter

3-4 Dates (or 1-2 tbsp of maple syrup or coconut sugar)

1 tsp Pumpkin spice mix

Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Heat to your liking and enjoy!

NOTE: If you don't have a blender, you can make this on your stovetop by subbing the dates for maple syrup or coconut sugar and switching out the cashew butter for 1/2 cup dairy-free milk. Whisk all the ingredients together and heat to your liking.

