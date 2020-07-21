Strengthen your immunity against coronavirus | Meg Unprocessed

Wearing a mask and social distancing helps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and, while that's important, there are also some other things you could be doing to help fight the coronavirus and boost immunity.
Here's some natural ways to boost your immunity and decrease chances of getting sick. Be sure to consult with your doctor before taking any supplements.
- Vitamin D - Studies have shown people with low levels are more likely to get infections. If you're not in the sun every single day you could be low in Vitamin D. Taking a supplement can help bring your levels up and boost immunity.
- Mushrooms Extracts and Coffee - Mushrooms are one of the best foods for boosting immunity. For those who don't like eating mushrooms there's a mushroom extract that can be added to water. There's also mushroom coffee, which is a mix of coffee and ground mushrooms. It tastes like coffee too!
- Reduce Stress - The stress hormone cortisol suppresses the immune system. Science has shown meditation is one of the best things to reduce it. Apps like Headspace and Calm are great for getting started and even for pros.
- Good sleep - Getting enough sleep is also important for immunity. 7-9 hours is optimal.
- Cut out processed foods - These foods can wreak havoc on our gut health, which is where most of our immune system lives. Sticking to more plant-based foods helps to strengthen the immune system.
Love this article? Catch more of Megan Evans on Morning Blend: Extra Shot, weekdays at 11 a.m.
RELATED:
WATCH ALSO: DIY non-toxic cleaners | Meg Unprocessed