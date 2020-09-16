Naturally detoxify your lungs | Meg Unprocessed

We’ve been dealing with unhealthy air quality due to fires for a few weeks now. This week, Megan shares ways to cleanse lungs and give them some relief.

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.

It’s been linked to lung cancer, emphysema, stroke and respiratory infections. Their data also shows that nine out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.

Our body naturally has detoxifying enzymes both in our liver and lining our airways. Studies have shown eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower can increase those enzymes.

Broccoli sprouts have shown to have twice as much benefit as broccoli. I like to put this on my salads or sandwiches.

Researchers have also found a link between lung function and antioxidant intake. The more antioxidants improved airway function. Within days of cutting down on fruits and vegetables, which are high in antioxidants, lung function was impaired.

Some foods with high amounts of antioxidants include things like berries, beans, apples and dates. Green tea, matcha green tea powder and hibiscus tea are also very high in them.

Exercise can also help our lungs. You might not want to exercise outside with very unhealthy weather conditions, but doing something inside will help.

Since we are spending more time indoors making sure indoor air quality is better by not using a lot of cleaners with harsh chemicals and stop using air fresheners with synthetic fragrances. Both of these have shown to affect the respiratory system. Getting some house plants can also help indoor air.