Healthy snacks for the family | Meg Unprocessed

Enjoy eating and making these four healthy snacks WITH your kids so they'll be encourage to snack on something nutritious.

If you have children at home you know how important it is to have snacks! As parents, we want things to be easy, but also nutritious. Here are four snacks that pack in the nutrients and are so easy to make, that even kids can help out! Kids are more likely to eat things when they've helped prepare it, so don't forget to get them involved.

Apple Nachos

You've heard an apple a day keeps the doctor away. That's true for all fruit and why it's so important that our kids eat them daily. This is a fun way to switch up eating an apple.

Ingredients:

2 apples

1/4-1/3 cup peanut butter (or other nut or seed butter)

Handful cacao nibs

2 tbsp hemp seeds

NOTE: You can also add other toppings like raisins or coconut shreds. Get creative!

Instructions:

Slice apples in 1/4 inch pieces.

Spread on a plate, drizzle with peanut butter

Add the rest of the toppings





3 Ingredient Nice Cream

It's HOT! And kids love ice cream. This one is so easy to make and it's healthy for kids. It's only sweetened with sugar. 1 cup of strawberries has enough Vitamin C for the day.

Ingredients

1½ cups frozen strawberries

1/3 cup almond milk (or other non-dairy milk)

3 dates (pitted)

Instructions

Add the liquid to the blender first, then the rest of the ingredients

Blend together

NOTE: I suggest using a high speed blender. I use my Vitamix Tamper to help it blend together. If you don't have this, you may need to stop and scrape down the sides during blending.

Serve immediately or store in a freezer friendly container to have later.

Fruit and veggie sticks and shapes

Studies have shown cutting fruits and vegetables makes kids want to eat more of them. Making a fun spread doesn't take that long and serving it with a dip, like hummus, also provides a good source of protein and fiber. Buy a store-bought brand or check out my website for a few different hummus recipes.

English Muffin pizza

Instead of frozen pizzas, which are high in sodium, fat and preservatives, make these healthy little pizzas for your kids!

Ingredients

3 English Muffins

1/2-2/3 cup Pizza Sauce

1 cup Cheese (I used a dairy-free cheese)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°

Separate the halves of the English Muffins and place them on a baking sheet, inside facing up

Spoon pizza sauce all over

Sprinkle the cheese over the pizza sauce

Bake for about 7-10 minutes or until the cheese melts