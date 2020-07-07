Eat these to reduce bloat | Meg Unprocessed

Megan Evan shares go-to foods to reduce bloat...and some foods to avoid to prevent it in the first place!

Raise your hand if you've ever wanted to unbutton your jeans because you felt so bloated! A lot of times this can happen after a holiday weekend and a little too much indulging.Here are some foods that can help reduce all the bloating.

Foods high in potassium

Potassium rich foods help remove salt from the body. Salt can be a big contributor to feeling bloated and even puffiness. Things like bananas, kiwi and leafy greens, like spinach, are all high in potassium.

Prebiotic Foods

Some foods like asparagus have prebiotic fibers, which feed the good gut bacteria in the stomach. This will help eliminate some of the bloat and get the gut back to normal.

Foods high in water content

Foods like watermelon, cucumber, pineapple are all high in water content. They help flush the body and keep digestion moving! Staying hydrated definitely helps keep bloating down. Make this detoxify water with cucumber, lemon and mint for a flavorful and healthy way to stay hydrated. All three of these ingredients help to flush out toxins in the body.

Foods to avoid

Highly processed foods are usually high in sodium, but also contain other additives and preservatives that can cause stomach trouble.

Gluten is another ingredient that can cause bloating so, even if someone doesn't have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, heavily processed gluten can cause one to bloat.

Cucumber Lemon Mint Water

Ingredients

1 Cucumber (small/medium, chopped)

3 Lemons (plus zest from 1 one lemon)

Handful of mint leaves

48 ounces water (NOTE: I used a 64 ounce pitcher to fill)

Instructions

Cut cucumber in to slices and place in a pitcher. Zest one of your lemons and add it to the pitcher. Then squeeze the lemon juice from two of the lemons into the pitcher. Slice the third lemon and put it in as well. Add mint leaves and then fill the pitcher with water.

Let sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to a couple of hours so all the flavors will be infused into the water. The longer you let it steep the more flavorful it will be! Enjoy!

