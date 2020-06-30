RECIPE: Meg's BBQ jackfruit sandwiches

Preheat oven to 375F. Drain and rinse jackfruit. Then, use your hands or a fork to shred the jackfruit (similar to pulled pork).

In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the onion for about 3-4 minutes until it's translucent. Then, add the jackfruit and bbq sauce in, mix together and sauté for another 2-3 minutes.

Transfer the bbq jackfruit to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure it's evenly spread. If your skillet is oven-friendly, it can be left in there. Put in the oven for 20 minutes.