RECIPE: Meg's BBQ jackfruit sandwiches

A poll came out this year saying that nearly one in four people have cut back on eating meat. Not only can this help improve your health but also have a huge impact on the environment.
Jackfruit makes a healthy alternative to meat and can resemble the texture of pulled pork. That's exactly what these BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches will remind you of and, the best part is, there's no cholesterol or saturated fat that comes with it!
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches
Ingredients (serves: 4-5)
- 2 cans jackfruit (rinsed, drained, shredded)
- 1 small yellow onion (white or red will work too)
- 1 cup BBQ sauce (more for sandwich)
- 4-5 buns
Toppings (optional)
- Coleslaw
- Pickles
- Pickled onions
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Drain and rinse jackfruit. Then, use your hands or a fork to shred the jackfruit (similar to pulled pork).
In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the onion for about 3-4 minutes until it's translucent. Then, add the jackfruit and bbq sauce in, mix together and sauté for another 2-3 minutes.
Transfer the bbq jackfruit to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure it's evenly spread. If your skillet is oven-friendly, it can be left in there. Put in the oven for 20 minutes.
Once done, remove from the oven and build your sandwich. You can add more BBQ sauce after if you'd like. Top it with slaw, pickled onions or other toppings you like. Enjoy!
