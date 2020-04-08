'Green Beauty' DIY dry shampoo | Meg Unprocessed

Dry "shampoo" doesn't clean your hair, but it does soak up oils to control oil and keep hair looking fresh.

Over the last decade, dry shampoo has grown to be a staple beauty product in a lot of bathrooms.

If you're unfamiliar, dry shampoo isn't even shampoo at all. It doesn't clean your hair, but it's used to soak up excess oils and help control odor in between washes.

Like I've shown you with mascara and lipstick (links below!) not all dry shampoos are created equal. One ingredient to look out for is talcum powder, because it's been known to carry trace amounts of asbestos, which has been linked to cancer.

A study a few years ago showed that aerosols are a major contributor to air pollution and they're not good to breathe in, so I also recommend sticking to dry shampoos that come in powder form.

Thankfully, there are companies not using these ingredients. Two that I recommend are ACURE dry shampoo and Primally Pure. They both use organic, non-toxic ingredients that are safe.

You can also easily make your own dry shampoo with just a few ingredients. This easy DIY will also save you money!

Ingredients

3 tbsp arrowroot starch or flour (or organic cornstarch)

1 tbsp cacao powder (if you have darker hair)

7 drops essential oil (I use rose)

Instructions

Add the arrowroot and cacao powder (if using) to a jar

Add essential oils and mix together

Apply with a hair coloring brush or old makeup brush to the root part of your hair